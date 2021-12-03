‘The Ones Who Keep Walking’ film made by Africans for Africa to be premiered

Movies of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Johnnie Walker,

Johnnie Walker, the world's best-selling-Scotch, and Forbes 30 under 30 filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu premiere their new feature film - The Ones Who Keep Walking - which showcases inspiring stories of the creators and collectives who are turning the attention of the world to Africa.



Through never heard stories and in-depth conversations, the documentary reveals how fresh creative energy, sheer determination, and a pioneering spirit is bringing authentic African expression to the world.



The documentary features more than 20 defiantly optimistic voices across Africa including Legendary photographer James Barnor (Ghana), Bose Ogulu AKA Mama Burna (Nigeria) manager-mother to global superstar and Johnnie Walker partner, Burna Boy, and self-taught artist Nana Danso Awuah-Asante (Ghana).



This new feature film is part of an ongoing global roll-out of the next chapter in their iconic Keep Walking campaign and a follow-up to the release of The Man Who Walked Around the World in November 2020.



Additionally, it sets out to explore what the next 200 years of Keep Walking can look like and explores what happens when people can liberate themselves creatively, and the rich vibrant world it creates when there are those freedoms.



Lesego Lebogang Mohale, Category Marketing Manager (International Premium Spirits &RTDs), Guinness Ghana in her comments to the media said: "At Johnnie Walker, we are always looking to celebrate the stories of those who push the boundaries. That spirit of defiant optimism and the legacy of Keep Walking - two little words that have been inspiring people across the world for more than 20 years - has never felt more important than they do just now.”



“We're delighted to have partnered with Amarachi Nwosu to share these incredible stories through The Ones Who Keep Walking. The Ghanaians featured in the documentary are pioneers who have taken bold steps and have inspired others, and we are so proud to take this journey with them,” she added.



Produced by Something™ Originals and a team of 200+ creatives and talent from across Africa, The Ones Who Keep Walking picks up on the closing provocation of The Man Who Walked Around the World - 'what's next?' - to shine a light on those who embody the spirit of Keep Walking and who, on their terms, are forging a bold new direction for their countries, cultures and the World.



The Media-led premiere will be happening in Kumasi to spread the message of ‘The Ones Who’ across multiple walks of life.





