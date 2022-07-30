The Offis: Kwe Psyko, BBig Koni & Kweku Blankson share hardy video for ‘Run Di Amount’

Music of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Prepping for their upcoming EP release “No Sad Days”, Kwe Pyscho, BBig Koni and Kweku Blankson and outdoor the official video of their lead single ‘Run Di Amount’ and it’s a wild one.



Collectively dubbed The Offis, the trio’s penchant for Afroswing; the melody that drives their combined styles haven’t been this recognizable. It’s evocative of Dancehall and Hip-Hop done in a hardcore sense, mostly through blunt lyricism and some wrathful delivery no one wants to get in the way of, not even the Kwe Psyko production. Menacing is the word and like Kwe Psycho reveals deep into his hook, “If you owe me money better run di amount”.



Money is the root of all the ensuing malice; a theme the song’s prelude of chimes and choral chants wraps in all sanctimony, like The Offis are blessing defectors just to unleash hell a little later. Same can be said of the song’s KP Serlom-directed clip. It’s hardy and a spitting image of the song.



The boys go run-this-town mode in a rural end of a town as they bask in the glory of their lyrics next to a gun-toting mob, ready to sell you that menacing tone. And if we didn’t yet mention, the subtlety with which The Offis announce their next project in the video’s grim backdrop is pitch-perfect.



The creative collective of three are tipped to drop their upcoming EP “No Sad Days” in the weeks ahead, with ‘Run Di Amount’ and its stirring video equating to a powerful first statement.



