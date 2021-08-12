The Ndlovu Youth Choir ‘Liberate Love’ on new single

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world’s most loved choirs.



Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.



Ndlovu Youth Choir spreads more joy with their new single ‘Liberate Love’ available on all digital platforms today.



In true Ndlovu Youth Choir fashion, ‘Liberate Love’ is an uplifting up-tempo single that calls us all to ‘be kind, take a moment to care,’ have the important conversations and liberate love.



Well known and loved for adding their unique style, feel, and breath-taking harmonies to soul-stirring renditions of well-known covers and re-interpretation of songs, the talented singers have been writing their own songs, and ‘Liberate Love’ is one of those original compositions.



With all the doom that has been looming over everyone, ‘Liberate Love’ will definitely add a ray of sunshine to anyone’s day.