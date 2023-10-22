The National Cathedral architect’s scandals, other confusions prove it doesn’t have God's approval – Panelists

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

The resignation of two prominent clergymen, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the National Cathedral Project's Board of Trustees has since stirred various discussions on social media.



The development was tabled for discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, and some panelists have shared interesting remarks about the development.



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, one of the United Showbiz panelists, asserted that the cathedral's construction has been plagued with several controversies, a situation that questions whether it has God’s blessings.



Buttressing his point, he pointed to some recent developments where the project’s architect, Mr. David Ajaye, has been 'smeared' with several scandals ranging from sexual assault to others.



“The architect of the project has confusion surrounding his camp. In July, David Ajaye was accused of sexual assault and harassment. They said he has inculcated a toxic environment in his workplace, both in Ghana and the UK. He resigned or was sacked from almost all the jobs he was assigned to. So, the point is, that the confusion surrounding this project makes it questionable. How many national projects have been shrouded in such controversy?” Arnold quizzed.



The other panelists backed Arnold’s analysis.



“So, it means it doesn’t have the hand of God. Simple. Let’s say things as it is,” A Plus, Bullgod, Whitney, MC Yeboah, and others retorted.



The project, initiated to serve as a national place of worship and a symbol of unity and pride for Ghanaians, has been a subject of debate and controversy since its inception.





On October 17, the founder and general overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral.In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.EB/OGB