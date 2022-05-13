The Mirage Before 40: When choosing your sin or good, consider the consequences

LifeStyle of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: Isaac Kofi Kpodo, Contributor

The Mirage Before 40”, a book that chronicles in a spectacle of detail relationships, events, expectations, fears, worries and lessons learned at different intersections of the life of Isaac Kofi Kpodo.



The launch of ‘the Mirage Before 40’ took place at Christ the King Hall in Accra on Saturday the 7th of May 2022.



Sharing his reason for writing the book, Isaac said it’s a reflection of his smiles, laughter and tears of his few years lived on earth.



"I use these three words because they describe many aspects of this life I want to share. When I’m excited about good school results, I smile. When I got admission into university, I smiled. I laughed hard, when true friends made it possible for me and of course, when love hurt, I shed tears." he said.



The occasion was graced by Chairman Eric Nartey Yeboah popularly known as Chairman Dollar, an immediate past NPP Madina Constituency chairman and Greater Accra 2nd Vice Chairman hopeful.



Calvis Hammond, one of the authorities in gospel music in Ghana, the Financial Controller of CBG Bank, Dr. Joseph Arthur and Mr. Kofi Darlington, founder and Group Chairman for Jadarls Group of Companies who purchased the second book at 5000cedis after Chairman Dollar purchased the first at 10,000.00.



Addressing the audience at the launch of his first publication, he showed appreciation to people who have played significant roles in his 40 years journey and have also made this launch possible; "I thank the Creator, El-Elyon, for my life and all that concern me; my late grandmother, Regina L Quarcoopome; my mother, Emelia Kordai Addy; my wife, Hajia Serkina Kpodo; my brother; Eric T. Botchway; Mr. David Dankwa-Apawu, Dr. Akoi Jackson, Muhammed D. Quainoo, Bernard Kelvin-Clive, Kevin Fiifi Dadzie, Maritha Brooth and many others" He said.



"The Mirage Before 40” seeks, ultimately, to call the attention of the reader to consider every single possible consequence of every sin or good in the reader’s lifetime before making any, and all decisions in this lifetime.The Mirage Before 40 is available on Amazon and Hubtel.



About the author:



Isaac Kofi Kpodo was born on 2nd April 1982. He likes to call himself and proud Human, a Ghanaian and a spiritual person (does not associate to any religion).



He attended Mfantsipim school, in the central region and then Kwame Nkrumah University of science and technology in the ashanti region. Isaac started writing at age 18 with his pieces mostly poems.



He is married to Hajia Serkina Tanagidah Kpodo (Mrs.) And has two beautiful daughters.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09W5RM552