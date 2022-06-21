The Lord will fight for you too - Joyce Blessings declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician thanks fans



Agradaa leaks private video of gospel singer



Kofi Donkor, others defend popular singer



Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, in an appreciation post on Tuesday morning, expressed her gratitude to fans and the entire public for rising to her defence and also sending words of encouragement during her trying times.



The singer has been at the center of controversy in the past week over a leaked video that captured her intoxicated and begging her lover not to end their relationship due to the love she had for the man she named Kwame.



The twist of the story was when her estranged husband, Dave Joy denied being the man Joyce was referring to in the viral video.



His assertion once again sparked cheating allegations but a section of the public who failed to judge her demanded her side of the story.



The video which was leaked by Nana Agradaa came in months after Joyce's separation from her husband, Dave.



Despite the backlash, the singer continued to post her daily activities online to prove that she wasn't bothered about the 'old video' that had surfaced to haunt her.



A statement by her management mentioned that it was an attempt to tarnish her hard-earned reputation.



On Tuesday, Joyce Blessing took to Instagram to thank her loyal fans who fought on her behalf.



She wrote: "Good morning to all my love ones who are fighting my fight. May the Lord fight for you too."



Kofi Donkor, husband and manager of singer Celestine Donkor, was among the persons who defended the singer.



In a Facebook post, he condemned those behind the leaked video that captured Joyce drunk.



He wrote: "Whoever is doing this to Joyce Blessing should know that she is just a divorcee and not a murderer. Is she the only person to have been divorced in life? She is sipping wine and so? Since when did drinking wine become a crime? By the way, what is the first miracle Jesus did? (Read John 2). I am not here to teach the theology of wine. Nobody has the right to condemn anyone."





Check out the singer's post below:







PDO/BOG