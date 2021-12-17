The Livingstone Foundation hosts the second ‘Bhim Skills’ free training workshop

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Livingstone Foundation (TLF) will host the second edition of the “BHIM SKILLS” free training workshop on December 18th, 2021, the organization announced.



Slated for Military Police Mess, Elwak Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region, participants will be equipped with fundamental entrepreneurship skills to navigate their way through the times of COVID-19. It will also create an overall knowledgeable entrepreneur who can work independently without constant help and supervision from others and complete everyday tasks more efficiently.



Small-scale agricultural activities, entrepreneurial development training, food & agro-food processing, fashion accessories manufacturing, home cleaning product manufacture, natural cosmetics production, and fashion design will all be covered during the seminar.



The free training session "Bhim Skills" is one among the numerous events, including a free health examination at the Mandela Park in Ashaiman, set aside to earmark this year's edition and the grand return of Stonebwoy's annual "Bhim Concert". The event is also part of the organization's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts and is aligned with this year's theme "Bhim of Hope".



In 2020, the organization, founded by award-winning Ghanaian music phenom, Stonebwoy, rolled out the maiden edition of the workshop where it trained a limited number of participants and entrepreneurs.



The Livingstone Foundation is a non-governmental organization with the vision of reducing the suffering and hardship of the brilliant but needy and the vulnerable in society by providing monetary aid, technical aid, etc. Its primary objectives are equal access to education, accident Survivor healthcare, community advocacy, and youth empowerment.