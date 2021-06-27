The Kumericans are reigning now, Tema will bounce back - Undergee of R2bees

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Ghanaian artiste, Undergee of R2Bees, has stated that even though the young acts from Kumasi are reigning, Tema artistes will always bounce back.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Undergee made reference to Sarkodie and R2Bees indicating that they (Tema) will forever be on top.



“I believe in what the Kumericans are doing their thing just as Tema used to do. But our fire can never die. When we have Sarkodie and R2Bees, it's like champion league so someone has to reign. For now, they are doing very well but we will definitely bounce back,” he said.



Undergee, like many other creatives, has undergone rebranding on several levels. He reveals that he will now be known as Kojo Golden.



