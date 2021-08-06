You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 06Article 1326583

Tabloid News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

The Ghanaian system has become a ‘whom you know’ one - Lady cries out

The lady mentioned that it is not easy to get a job in the country play videoThe lady mentioned that it is not easy to get a job in the country

A young lady who sells coins believes many lives including hers would have been better if the system was structured devoid of bribery and ‘whom you know.’

In a chat with SVTV Africa, Ajara Ibrahim whose dream was to become a soldier or firefighter now sells money in smaller notes to bus conductors and casinos as well as individuals. After completing SHS in 2016, she had to hustle since her dream could not be fulfilled.

“I wanted to continue my education and become a soldier, police or firefighter. But after SHS, I did not get the help I wanted because of finances so I had to come to Accra to hustle. Ghana has now become whom you know so it is not easy to get a job,” she said.

Ajara further stated that presently, she wants to set up a business even though her dream still stands.

“I can still go back to school but it all depends on how much you have. I can't just leave this business and go back to school, so I need to make money first,” Ajaja added.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

