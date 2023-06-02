The Ghanaian movie industry has no identity – Ekow Smith Asante

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Seasoned Ghanaian actor, Ekow Smith Asante, has said the Ghanaian movie industry does not have a formal name with which it can be identified.



According to him, all movie industry brands in Ghana, like Ghallywood and Kumawood, which are used in place of the Ghana movie industry, are for some private individuals hence they cannot boast of any identity.



“I don’t think we (the movie industry) has a name; we are referred to as actors. I’m very serious, but if they have one, I don’t know”, Ekow Smith said.



“We don’t have an identity. Ghallywood is not for us, it’s for a private person and I know that Kumawood is for somebody”, Mr Ekow Smith Asante said in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint, Ekow Smith insisted that he will

continue to inform people wherever he finds himself that the Ghana movie industry does not have an identity.



“So far as I’m an actor, even when you ask me on the BBC, I will tell you I don’t think we have a name”, he noted.



