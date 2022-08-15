You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 15Article 1603217

Fashion of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian Muslim bride who won hearts with her 9 outfit changes

« Prev

Next »

Comments (9)

Listen to Article

Muslim bride, Zainab Ibrahim Muslim bride, Zainab Ibrahim

A Ghanaian Muslim bride, Zainab Ibrahim, topped social media trends over the weekend with her display of style and elegance in the 9 different outfit changes at her marriage ceremony.

The wedding put together by Sprout Events has witnessed top wedding blogs across Africa sharing videos and photos of the highly-endowed, bubbly bride who received all the love and attention on her big day.

Zee slayed in all her traditional gowns, including a white lace wedding gown that hugged her snatched body. Her outfits were put together by designers, Dornee and Rahim Fae.

Social media users have showered the new bride with complimentary messages and well wishes in her union.

Others commented that African women are indeed blessed with beauty.

Check out the videos below:






















OPD/BOG

Comments:
This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

The alleged wee farmers are in police custody

Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested for cultivating 80 hectare cannabis farm

Sportsleading sports icon

Ghanaian comic presenter, Akrobeto and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand

It's over for me - Manchester United legend 'cries' as Akrobeto video is used to troll him

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at August 15

Africaleading africa news icon

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate

Millions of Nigerian youths march in Calabar for Peter Obi

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

'Yoo ke gari' (Gob3) lowers risk of belly fat, obesity