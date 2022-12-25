'The E.P.ilogue was an expansion of the Madina universe' – M.anifest speaks on his EP

Music of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghana rapper and Afrocentric artiste, M.anifest has indicated that his latest project dubbed, “The E.P.ilogue” reflects his vision of escalating his music to the rest of the world.



The Award-winning Ghanaian rap artiste who previously released his critically-acclaimed “Madina To The Universe” album reiterated that the EP released this year comes as an extension of the album.



M.anifest in an interview with Y107.9 FM’s Akosua Hanson on the Ylounge indicated that the project was an intentional effort to resonate his sound beyond the continent.



“This was intentional because the EP was just the continuation of Madina to the Universe. So it had to be tied in but also a world of its own. You know we’re talking about universes we had to expand because the universe is big and very vast. So we couldn’t just do a snap of it,” he said.



Speaking on the brain behind the cover art of both projects, he furthered, “So one has me in full travel mode in Madina to the Universe, the original. I was in full Okada meet NASA mode while the EP is just the rider having arrived in a different part of the universe, more psychedelic vibe more radiance. So it’s just still part of the travel. The journey continues. That’s all about it.”



M.anifest’s six-track project includes star-studded collaborations from world-renowned artistes from Ghana to Lagos through to the U.S. Notable names included in the credits are Anik Khan, M.I Abaga, WavyPae, Alee, and writer Nayyirah Waheed.