‘The Constitution is responsible for our problems’ – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena says he has lost interest in partisan politics



The singer says Ghanaian politicians are wicked and insensitive



The singer has been an active campaigner for the NPP



Seasoned Highlife singer, George Kwabena Adu, also known as Kwabena Kwabena, has refuted claims that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has run the country into economic hardship.



According to the veteran singer, contrary to popular belief that the president should be held responsible for economic hardship, he is of the view that no president is responsible for Ghana’s problem.



According to him, the country’s constitution and the two major parties, the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), should be blamed for the continuous economic hardship of the country.



“No president in Ghana is responsible for our problems. It’s our constitution and the two parties that have led us in the past 30 years,” Kwabena Kwabena made this assertion in an exclusive interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall.



The ‘Adult Music’ singer, who has been an ardent campaigner for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has recorded campaign songs for president Nana Addo, noted that he is done with politics.



He explained that he is highly dissatisfied and disappointed with the conduct of Ghanaian politicians.



He believes that their behaviour is the outcome of their wickedness and insensitivity.



He said, “Pick someone who claims is serving the country and look at their benefits. We [the country] even pay their DStv bills for them. Such a poor country! Count the number of ministers we have. Count the number of government officials we have. They don’t buy fuel. They are very insensitive. And go and check their salaries. They are paid even more than every civil servant. They are very wicked people. Per my research, they are heartless people.”







