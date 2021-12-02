That awkward moment Tems stopped Wizkid from lifting her on stage

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, caused a stir on stage during their performance at the O2 Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in London.



Performing their award-winning song ‘Essence’ whiles thrilling the audience at the 20,000-capacity Arena, Wizkid in the heat of the moment attempted to lift Tems.



The ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker in all ecstasy, gathered all the strength inside of him to lift Tems and this somewhat caused a stir on stage.



The ‘Damages’ singer appeared to have rejected the move while the teaming crowd cheered them on.



The clip has continued to attract reactions on social media, with scores of social media users sharing different views.



Meanwhile, the concert attended by thousands of music lovers was labeled a historic show when Wizkid sold-out the 02 Arena in under 12 minutes.



The likes of Chrisbrown, King Promise, Skepta, Burna Boy, Buju, and many others performed during Wizkid’s concert.



