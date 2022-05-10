That awkward moment Serwaa Amihere hosted Abena Korkor on the red carpet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

It was a weird moment on the main red carpet at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (VGMAs) when Serwaa Amihere came face to face with the lady who has severally defamed her on social media.



Abena Korkor who has constantly been slut-shaming the popular broadcaster did not hesitate to jump on the red carpet to showcase her appearance and to also interact.



Perhaps, Korkor was ready for any kind of payback from Serwaa but was met with a surprise when she rather received a warm reception from her.



After dragging her name in the mud, apologizing, and later storming social media with more damning allegations, many had thought that Serwaa Amihere would have declined to speak to the socialite but that wasn’t the case.



Professionalism was at its peak when Serwaa stood in front of the woman who had severally embarrassed her on social media.



Although tensions were high, Serwaa comported herself as the two vibed on the red carpet.



