That awkward moment MzGee sat by Amanda Jissih at an event

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MzGee caught up in a tensed situation with Amanda Jissih



Amanda Jissih blasts MzGee for leaking Adjeteyfio’s audio



Amanda Jissih and MzGee sub each other at an event



MzGee arrived at an event where she was directed to occupy a seat which was next to that of her 'nemeses,’ Amanda Jissih.



It was an uncomfortable situation for the two media personalities as they made sure their eyes never met all through the event.



One can recall that Amanda Jissih earlier called out MzGee for allegedly leaking Psalm Adjeteyfio’s audio in which he was heard begging for 'leftovers'.



Amanda Jissih, who was disgusted by the act, took to social media and wrote, "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong Mzgee. He confided in you. If you can't help him, let him know n end it right there."



MzGee who later claimed to be innocent, responded to Amanda’s claims.



"We forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!” she said.



The two have since not been in good terms on social media and it appears to have extended into real life.



At the official launch of the Legendary Night Concert in Accra, when MzGee was asked to share the same table with Amanda and others, she walked directly to her seat and pulled it a bit away from that of Amanda’s.



The 'tensed’ MzGee, who walked in while the MC was addressing the audience, sat down and maintained a stiff posture all throughout.



Amanda on the other hand was freely interacting with others around the table.



Watch the video below







