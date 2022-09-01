Thanks for staying despite the bad stories - Gloria Kani announces marriage to secret husband

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and evangelist, Gloria Kani, on September 1, announced her marriage to her husband, a man she has vowed to conceal his identity for personal reasons.



In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, Gloria published some photos and a video from her private wedding ceremony, which took place at an undisclosed location.



In a heartfelt message to her beloved husband, the actress, who couldn't hide her excitement, thanked her secret man for sticking with her despite the bad rumours about her.



According to the Kumawood actress, the man she settled with has been in the picture for more than three years but chose to keep their love life private.



She shared a photo that captured her in the embrace of her husband. She covered her husband's face with an emoji to conceal his identity.



The move suggests that she will keep her marriage away from social media.



The caption read: "My king, my lord, the husband of my youth, thank you for making me proud. Thank you for making me believe in real love again @vivian_jill_lawrence, mum I'm speechless de very fast day you came to my house my mum asked a lot of questions how did I meet you and a whole lot because how possible with all the stories around me on the internet, but almost 3years now, you have still kept to every single word you told me and finally we are here. This is the making of the Lord."





