‘Thank you so much my sweet ex’ – Ayisha Modi to Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Entertainment enthusiast, Ayisha Modi celebrated her birthday on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



On the day, Ayisha Modi got a lot of messages from friends, family, and her followers on social media as they celebrated her and wished her well.



Many of the messages also came from top players in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



Ayisha Modi shared most of these messages she got from her friends in the industry on her Instagram page as she thanked them for making time out of their busy schedules to wish her on the special occasion.



One of the posts she shared which is currently getting a lot of reactions is that of the legendary musician, Ofori Amponsah.



Ofori Amponsah happens to be an ex-lover of Ayisha Modi and they both have an adorable daughter together.



His birthday message which came in a form of a song for Ayisha Modi was shared on the latter’s IG page with the caption: ‘Gratitude ???? is a divine emotion ????????????????????????. Thanks so much my sweet ex. You are the best my love????????????????????????’



