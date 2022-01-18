'Thank you for loving me just as I am' - Dag Heward-Mills celebrates wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

The General Overseer of the Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, in his public display of affection to his wife, Adelaide Heward-Mills, has showered her with praises.



Bishop has promised to be by her side forever.



In an Instagram post made to celebrate her birthday, Bishop Heward-Mills appreciated the love and support demonstrated to him by Adelaide in their marriage.



“Together forever, liking you has brought me near and now I’m by your side forever…” Happy Birthday to my beloved Wife Adelaide. Thank you for loving me just as I am. Thank you for good counsel and good advice. You have been there through the changing scenes of our lives," parts of the post read.



He added that his wife's dedication to the ministry of God is exceptional.



"Thank you for being spiritual and ministry-minded. Thank you for joining me in full-time ministry and helping to build the church, our family and our home. I love you always," he wrote.



