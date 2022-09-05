Tex Styles Ghana employees bond with kids at work

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Tex Styles Ghana Limited

50 children of employees of Tex Styles Ghana Limited (TSG), producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics visited the factory to experience the world of work of their parents.



Dubbed Kids Fun Day at TSG, the event was the first of its kind in the factory and would become part of the annual employee engagement calendar.



Augustine Ampofo Brands Manager for GTP who led the organising committee to execute the event on August 27,2022, mentioned, “the maiden edition of Kid’s Fun Day at TSG is a brilliant idea that fostered inclusiveness, fun and happiness at work. The joy on the faces of the little ones was priceless. The children brought me smiles and reminded us to enjoy the little things in life. I look forward to experiencing these children becoming ambassadors of our brands and even employees in the future”.



The 50 children enjoyed a comprehensive factory tour, interacted with management and employees, partook in a Kids fashion show while interacting with their parents to understand their role in the organisation.



Schandorf Nii Obodai the PMSU Secretary and member of the organising committee also added, that engaging employees with such an innovative idea is refreshing. It provided our children the chance to truly understand why we leave home each day, where we go, and what puts food on the table. Indeed, I look forward to the subsequent Kid’s Fun Day at TSG to offer all other children of employees the chance to experience the joy of visiting their parents at work.



Kid’s Fun Day at TSG is part of the employee engagement activities designed to bring fun and excitement at the workplace in line with the transformation agenda of the company.



TSG is on a mission to bring premium African fashion to the world with significant investment in machinery and personnel. TSG recently relaunched its GTP brand to reflect its positioning on value addition with the new tagline- Life.Styled.



































