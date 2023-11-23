You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 23Article 1886099

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Tension in Mr Ibu’s family as wife allegedly arrests sons, 'adopted daughter' over N300m donation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mr. Ibu (Middle), his wife Stella (Right) and Jazmin (Left) Mr. Ibu (Middle), his wife Stella (Right) and Jazmin (Left)

Rising tensions within Mr Ibu's family have taken a concerning turn, with the actor's wife, Stella Maris, reportedly orchestrating the arrest of her husband's adopted daughter cum side chick, Jasmine, along with his sons.

This dramatic development follows a public feud within the family, with Stella Maris accusing Jasmine of attempting to sabotage her marriage to the ailing actor.

In a recent revelation by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, it is alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s sons are currently detained at Alagbon Police Station due to Mrs. Stella Maris's reported involvement in their arrest.

Ogala further claims that the arrest stems from an accusation that Jasmine transferred a substantial 300 million donation from Mr Ibu's account. The funds were intended for the actor's medical treatment, but Stella Maris purportedly intended to divert the money for personal gains, including purchasing a new smartphone and a house.

However, investigations reveal that the contributed amount did not reach the alleged 300 million mark.

The detailed text reads, "Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her a new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million."



Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff and Bernard Mornah

How can my son stand in front of Jubilee House and protest against me? - Chief of Staff 'scolds' Mornah

Sportsleading sports icon

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

Stop the 'boot-licking' - Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Ghanaians over sack Chris Hughton calls

Businessleading business icon

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama's 24-hour economy achievable – US-based economist to Bawumia

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Ex-Obama aide held over anti-Muslim abuse at NYC halal cart vendor

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Oh Ghana! Please don't play with fire!