Tems wins Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Tems has bagged the 2022 BET Awards as the Best International Act.



This makes her the first African female to win the Best International Category.



The star reached an ultimate high in her career in 2021 with her contributions to WIzkid's 'Essence' earning her wide international recognition.



She also featured on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album which further elevated her as one of Nigeria's biggest international export.



Tems has finally joined Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have won the enviable award.



