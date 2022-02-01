Telenovelas not the cause of movie industry woes – Sunsum

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunsum shares view on telenovela



Actor unenthused about decisions of some movie producers



Politician expresses discontentment over telenovela



Contrary to suggestions that the Ghanaian movie industry has suffered a decline as a result of the influx of telenovelas, actor Sunsum has insisted the introduction of Multi TV decoders has rather killed the movie industry.



In his interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Kumasi-based actor remarked “When you buy a Multi TV decoder, you can have access to about 200 channels and about 10 of these channels consistently show Ghanaian movies throughout.”



Expanding the conversation, Sunsum noted that movie producers contributed to the challenges being faced by the industry and its stakeholders because they have sold content to television stations cheaply.



“Some of our producers are also to blame. They sell movies to TV stations for as low as GH¢500 and these TV stations show the movies over a long period. I don’t agree with those who blame the fall of the movie industry on Telenovelas; it is the Multi TV decoders," he said.



A number of stakeholders have blamed the proliferation of telenovela series on various local television channels for what they say is a below-par performance of the Ghanaian movie industry. Some have argued that the decision by some television stations to translate telenovela series into Asante Twi has made them attractive. Considering that they are telecast on free-to-air channels, the public makes no effort to purchase local movies, they have argued.



Meanwhile, some prominent personalities have kicked against telenovelas on the basis that they corrupt the moral fiber of children.



The first deputy speaker of parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, for instance, has said he finds it offensive the decision by television stations to telecast telenovela.



He said: “It’s very interesting. I’m not very much of a television person. I hardly watch, apart from news. But anytime I go home from work, what I see is something that is not familiar to me, it’s not Ghanaian even though they are purporting to show it in Ghanaian languages. I find it very offensive so I go straight to stay in my bedroom.



“You have the Media Commission but it is growing. It’s not limited to one television station; it appears to be the order of the day… What happened to the local series? Why have we lost those content on our television?”



The lawyer and Member of Parliament for Bekwai made this remark during the vetting of Deputy Minister-designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey on June 15, 2021.