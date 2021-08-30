Teiya Dahamani crowned Queen of the North 2021

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

A northern regional representative on the maiden edition of Queen of the North TV Reality show, Miss Tung-Teiya Dahamani, was yesterday crowned Queen of North Ghana.



The 25-year old young lady and an alumnus of the University for Development Studies beat stiff competition from Seidu Sadia of the Savannah Region who emerged the first runner up, Apasiini from Upper East, Muty from Upper West, and Wunzoya from Northern Region who won 2nd Runner up, 3rd Runner up and 4th Runner up respectively.



Miss Teiya drove home a Queen of North Ghana branded car and has a 1-year project as a prize package while Miss Sadia will in December enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Nairobi and Dubai, sponsored by Moontouch Travel Ltd and a project to execute.



The 2nd runner-up, Miss Apasiini took a Plasma Digital TV set and a refrigerator, and her closest contender Miss Muty was adjudged 3rd runner-up with a prize package of a plasma digital TV set and the crown of Tourism Ambassador for Northern Ghana, sponsored by SWIDA.



The 4th runner-up, Miss Wunzoya took a refrigerator and the crown of Culture Ambassador for Northern Ghana.



The competition that started with 15 ladies from the 5 regions of the North climaxed yesterday in Tamale at the GNAT Hall with the 5 Maidens competing for the coveted crown of Queen of the North.



Miss Tung-Teiya speaking to Mynorthtoday.com after being crowned expressed her heartfelt gratitude to organizers of the program, family, and friends for their support in the course of the competition. She assured all and sundry of working to execute her project to impact lives in Northern Ghana. "I will not only carry the crown on my head and sash on my chest, I will make it an emblem and also help in the reduction or eradication of Kayayo."



"Kayayo exposes our vulnerable young ladies to so many social vices like rape, armed robbery, prostitution, and disease outbreaks like the current COVID-19. Kayayo can gradually be a thing of the past if its primary factor unemployment is tackled. As Queen of North Ghana, I will partner with government and private institutions to provide vocational skills to these young women which will give them a source of income. This, I believe will help to reduce if not eradicate Kayayo" Queen Teiya stated.



The Queen of North Ghana – TV Reality Show is a reality television show which seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the five northern regions of Ghana on NTV and is powered by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CeChaDev Foundation) and MyNorthToday.com.



The program extensively seeks to market the numerous and untapped tourist sites and tourism potentials in the 5 northern regions as well as promote the rich cultural heritage of the north like our history, food, music, dance, smocks, festivals, livelihood amongst others.



The program brought together contestants representing each of the 5 northern regions namely: (Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, and North East regions) to weekly showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of their respective regions to the world.











