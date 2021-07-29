Tehilla is not an ordinary gospel event, it is an event of miracles - Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy has stated that the annual Tehilla Experience should not be taken for granted because it is an atmosphere of miracles.



Speaking ahead of the event slated for August 8, 2021, the musician said several persons, have given testimonies of healing and other powerful life-transforming testimonies.



The year 2021, she disclosed, would not be different, hence Ghanaians should make it a point to be part of the event.



In collaboration with Soul Brother Records and the ICGC Calvary Temple, Sakumono, ‘Tehilla Experience 2021’ with the theme, ‘Beyond the Veil’ – is slated for August 8, 2021, at 4 pm at the ICGC Calvary Temple at Sakumono.



Ohemaa Mercy asked lovers of gospel music and all others to participate in the event because it would open up the heavens for miracles.



"This year’s event would be the seventh and promises to be life-changing," she told Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



For ‘Tehilla Experience 2021’, Ohemaa Mercy would be joined in worship by a legion of spirit-filled Ministers including USA-based Phil Thompson, Nigeria’s Prospa Ochimana, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey, MOG Music, Francis Amo, Uncle Ato, and Obaapa Christy.



According to her, all the COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed at the event, hence patrons should be worried.