Teephlow shockingly announces decision to quit music

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

In a rather strange manner, super talented Ghanaian rapper, Teephlow has taken to Twitter to subtle announce that he is about to quit the music business.



The rapper for some time now appears to have taken a sabbatical from the whole rap and music business to spend some quality time with his family in the United States of America.



He has hardly released any new song after he dropped his Phlowducation 2 in January 2021.



The worrying development got popular Ghanaian comedian, Waris to take to social media to express his frustration as to why Teephlow will keep some die-hard fans of him as himself in waiting for a long time when he can actually be giving them bangers continuously.



Well, Comedian Waris‘ question on Twitter got a reply from Teephlow who indicated that he was uninspired to release new songs and do the music business again because Ghanaians appear not to appreciate his talent.



The full reply of Teephlow reads: “Uninspired ma brother #Uninspired As unfortunate as it may sound Next year might actually be my last year for the game chale. Appreciate the love and the support tho Always #Family“



See the tweet below



