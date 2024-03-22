'Teephlow felt I copied him' - Guru as he explains 'misunderstanding' between them

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghanaian musician, Guru, has opened up on his current relationship with rapper Teeflow.



One can recall that in 2021, Teephlow accused Guru of robbing him of an opportunity to shine.



But speaking on this development and sharing his side of the story, Guru said what exists between them currently did not result from a misunderstanding but rather from a 'miscommunication'.



Speaking on their current relationship including how they first met, Guru, in an interview with Accra FM revealed, “I discovered him when was a young guy, studying at UCC (University of Cape Coast) who was picking up, and I was like: ‘Yo, let me put this young guy on.”



Narrating further, he added, “We met and had a conversation, but the prelude to the signing failed. At the time, the Alkayida music style was in fashion and everyone was doing it. He did some, and I also did the same. Suddenly he felt what he had done was what I was also copying.”



Guru said Teephlow was not pleased because he felt his 'Alkayida' song should've become a hit too.



“His expectation couldn’t work out while mine did. Therefore, there were mixed feelings and whenever he saw me, it felt as though there was a pending issue – it didn’t make sense.”



Guru made it clear, notwithstanding the bad blood, that he naturally loves Teephlow and is a fan of the latter’s rap talent.



“I listen to his rap and when Da Hammer put him on, I was very happy. And he was doing so well, and currently, it appears, he is in the US. To me, it’s a bad idea, because he peaked and was rising. Now, if he returns, he would have to start all over again.”