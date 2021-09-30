Team Nhyira makes waves

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Nhyira Photography, a photography company in Ghana noted for its amazing photos with African wedding photography is making waves with its incredible works around the world.



The photography company owned by the duo, Kofi Amoah and Isaac Essien has dominated the photography scene since its establishment in 2014, shooting high profile weddings like that of the engagement ceremony of the award-winning actor and politician John Dumelo, the MP for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency Adwoa Sarfo, MP for Assin South John Ntim Fordjour, pastor Nii Tackie Yarboi, Nancy Blaq and many more.



According to the duo in an interview with Beatwaves, they chose Nhyira as a brand name, intending to make an impact with an African identity by bringing people together for moments they do not get daily and creating the final piece of art that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.



Narrating their long journey to fame they said, “as young ambitious guys, it was difficult for us to get the resources to acquire the necessary tools to start with so we invested in a music studio, took the earnings from there, and invested it back into photography. By God’s grace, we’ve shot at weddings that saw great men like Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola in attendance”.



Having influenced the photography scene immensely they decided to take their work Global. Now they shoot in 6 major countries.



The US, Canada, Nigeria, Ghana, UK, and across Europe. Even in the US they have shot across over 35 states and have taken over the Rwandan, Ethiopian Kenyan, and Hispanic wedding scene.



According to the Nhyira team, they look forward to transcending to other countries and doing more destination weddings. Encompassing the international market, they’ve had the opportunity to shoot with some of the best in the American wedding industry such as Stanlo photography and Bricks group.



Team Nhyira currently has workers scattered across the globe “Our main focus is to take over the wedding photography scene all across the world shooting weddings and events of all races and colour with their unique African identity”.

The team also has plans of building a million-dollar company by 2023 with a school where events photography and cinematography will be taught.