Teacher Kwadwo refuses to rest as he mercilessly hits hard at GES again for sacking him

Teacher Kwadwo who has refused to let sleeping dogs lie has unmercifully hitten hard at GES once again in a Facebook post that has been sighted on his official page.



This time around, the socialite and former professional teacher have accused leading members of GES of poorly running the public education sector reason their children attend international schools.



According to Teacher Kwadwo, it’s common sense defying for anyone to refuse his or her wards the best thing that he/she offers hence GES officials not allowing their children to attend public schools speaks very bad about the institution.



He used a banku seller who buys the banku from another food vendor to feed her kids as a gripping narrative as to why he has always bashed GES to sit up and array in good policies to uplift the quality of education in our public schools.



"Teacher Kwadwo who has now been tagged as a dissident by GES wrote;



How can you be working at Ghana Education Service and your children will not be attending the Basic schools that you people are in charge of but rather be schooling in private schools??????It’s like selling BANKU and not giving some to your child when he/she is hungry but you go and buy BANKU somewhere for him/her. It shows that you know the BANKU you are selling to others is bad so u must be stopped!!!"





Backstory



The Ghana Education Service (GES) sacked Michael Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo for alleged misconduct about three days ago.



In effect, his license which guarantees his employment with GES has been suspended while he has been relieved of his position.





In a post to announce the grim news, Teacher Kwadwo who doubles as a comedian said he was targeted by GES and his sack letter was prepared long before it was given to him.



He wrote:



“Okay, so for some “PROFESSIONAL” reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that, My District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me. Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon and y’all will know the head and tail of it. ?b?y? butubutu.”



“The SACKING letter that was given to me yesterday is dated “27th october 2021”. Abeg what was yesterday’s date? Meaning, they have typed the letter looooong time and was looking for an opportunity but since they don’t get it, they have given it to me like that. W?n atet? me aky?!



In a series of social media posts, Teacher Kwadwo has promised himself not to allow the issue to slide. According to him, he was witch-hunted by GES and unlawfully expelled from the classroom.



Someone pls gimme the number of that Achimota Rasta student. He will be my lawyer for this case.I know he go fit whip Ghana Education Service simple koraa.



