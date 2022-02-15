Teacher Kwadwo re-ignites GES beef, fights bloggers over 'remorse' reports

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Michael Kwadwo Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has labelled as false reports he is remorseful about his fight with the Ghana Education Service (GES).



There have been claims that Teacher Kwadwo while addressing an audience at a comedy show in Kumasi, disclosed his interest in making amends with the GES after he was sacked by his employer.



Teacher Kwadwo was reported to have sarcastically lamented hardships ever since his teaching career was cut short by the GES. According to the report, the comedian had said that considering that he is not receiving monthly salaries, life has not been easy for him.



"There is nothing wrong with Ghana Education Service, everything is smooth at that Ghana Education Service. Sometimes, I receive calls from my colleague teachers who always motivate me to continue to put GES on their toes but when I go hungry they will never see. Some will say Teacher Kwadwo we are solidly behind you, continue to do your best till they fix GES but they don’t know I have not received MY salary for a month.



"If I get the opportunity to go back to the classroom again, I will never fight for GES again but if I don’t get the opportunity I will focus on my comedy,” Teacher Kwadwo was quoted by mynewsgh.com to have said at a Luv and Laugh Show held at Kumasi City Mall.



But the comedian cum teacher said he never made any of such utterances.



Teacher Kwadwo insisted that he has no plans of reconciling with GES, adding that he will never beg anyone to take him back.



“I have seen these LIES of a caption being spread on social media. I don’t know who started it but lemme make things clear here. I, TEACHER KWADWO, have never & will never BEG anyone to take me back anywhere. I know what I am doing and will never look back. I haven’t regretted anything and I will never ever feel remorseful for doing something GOOD. I am for the betterment of Ghana Education & that’s what I stand for,” he wrote on Facebook.



He also condemned some blogs he said purported lies against him.



“It’s sad how these bloggers will choose to DESTROY you instead of helping you to push a good course. These same bloggers and media house will act like they have the betterment of the country at heart. How did you people even push the “FIX GES” campaign? So, what is the purpose of these lies? to get Numbers and make money? So, y’all prefer making money through EVIL means than to see Ghana and her Education prosper eh? We live to see!" he said.



