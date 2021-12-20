Teacher Kwadwo did worst things under Mahama but no one sacked him - A Plus defends the comedian

Entertainment of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Entertainment pundit Kwame A Plus has come to the defense of professional teacher cum comic creator, Michael Owusu Afriyie.



The comic skit creator who is popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo announced yesterday that he was fired from his job as a teacher by the Ghana Education Service. He however refused to disclose the reason behind his sack which was contained in his dismissal letter.



Going back in memory lane, it could be recalled that the supportive teacher used much of this year to fight and expose the rot happening in the teaching field and the problems of the sector including lack of adequate infrastructure and other myriad of challenges facing the sector.



It could be connected that the widely loved teacher was sacked due to his “anti-GES” activism. Being a conservative institution, GES frowns on some of those acts of activism and could describe them as indiscipline.



In a Facebook post, A plus has sympathized with Teacher Kwadwo describing his sacking as a possible witch-hunt which stems from his activism against the ills in the education sector.



He mentioned how the same Teacher Kwadwo made some derogatory statements under the John Mahama led administration but no one confronted him.



A Plus said the teacher comedian was only asking for the right things to be done and he did nothing wrong.



Check out his post below:







