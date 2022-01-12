Teacher Ewuraama returns $1000 she found in 'Ghana Must Go' bag to owner

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

In this era of the COVID-19 pandemic where every country's economy has declined to make the living conditions of the citizens extremely cumbersome, it would be extremely difficult to have your money back should you lose it.



Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama, who is committed to making sure that children love school is different.



Teacher Ewuraama has found over GH¢6,000 in a Ghana Must Go bag after the young female teacher used her social media handles to raise donations to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged in society.



She found $1000 dollars in a bag when a Ghanaian donated some items to be given to the underprivileged but she returned the money to the owner.



The teacher known for her creative way of welcoming her pupils to school every morning and called teacher Ewuraama has been impacting the lives of her pupils in her own special way.



Last year, she raised over GH¢4500 to pay the fees for the children because their parents lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Watch the video below



