Tax churches - Nana Aba Anamoah throws a challenge to Christian Council

Nana Aba wants churches to be taxed



Broadcaster dares Christian Council of Ghana



Ghanaians share their opinions on churches being taxed



Celebrated broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has admonished the Christian Council of Ghana to consider pushing the state to tax churches.



She believes that it will be a step in the right direction should the council that has in the past commented on issues of common interest turns its attention to this worthy course.



According to Nana Aba, the Christian Council of Ghana will be seen as having the nation's development at heart should the call for member churches to pay tax.



"It’ll be great to see the Christian Council of Ghana push for the state to tax churches. That’s how we’ll know you deeply care about the development of Ghana," she tweeted on the morning of February 16.



Reacting to it, some tweeps noted that there is no way the council will champion such a course especially when it will go against them.



A handler @Nfoni_Gh commenting on Nana Aba's post wrote: "I hate to break it to you, ain’t gonna happen."



Also, @BlackNetworkEn1 on Twitter had this to say: "You have said it all @thenanaaba but they’ll never do it. #ChurchesMustPayTax."



A section of her followers was against the challenge thrown to the Christian Council giving the explanation that the church is not a business venture. They argued that most of the churches have paid their dues when it comes to developing the nation with the establishment of schools and hospitals.



A Twitter handler @Qweci__GH replying to the broadcaster's 'controversial' tweet argued that the church can not boast of adequate resources talk more of being taxed.



He wrote: "Tax the churches how? Is the church a business venture? That's why we are opposing the E-Levy. The churches has contributed a lot to the development of Ghana with their little resources."



