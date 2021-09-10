Talkertainment: Vlogger who visited tribe that offers wives to visitors shares experience

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this episode of Talkertainment with the host, Elsie Lamar, one of Ghana’s biggest YouTubers, Wode Maya, shares his journey to fame.



The YouTuber has revealed how his father initially opposed his dreams of becoming a Vlogger.



According to Wode Maya, his mother motivated him to pursue Vlogging, which he is now being celebrated for.



"Wode Maya literally means my mom, it's not my real name. It is a Chinese phrase which means my mom, just to honour her for being part of the whole YouTube journey," he revealed.



He revealed that his parents are now in full support of his new-found love.



He again revealed how he overcame obstacles and negativity.



"One of the worst comments I heard from my friends was that my face doesn't look good on camera. Some of them said this (Vlogging) doesn't fit me; adding that they need people who look hot on camera," he said.





Join Elsie Lamar on this interesting episode of Talkertainment with Wode Maya.



