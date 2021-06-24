Talkertainment: The dancing couple popularising Kizomba in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s King and Queen of Kizomba, Ebo Anderson Jnr and Nana Kwartema are our guests on this episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV.



These well-known Kizomba dancers in Ghana have trained over a million persons in their line of business. The dance which originates from Angola has found its way into Ghana, attracting several people who use the dance as a form of exercise and also a way to de-stress.



Speaking on the Talkertainment Show, Ebo Anderson told host Paulina Dedaa Opoku that anybody can learn the dance. He noted that “With Kizomba, you don’t need a lot of energy.



“The good thing is that anybody can dance Kizomba. It is just like ad math, you just follow steps and the formula gets you there so, anybody can dance. But certain people might have more ability to learn faster than others. If the Chinese have learnt Kizomba and they are doing it well, then believe you me, anybody can do Kizomba.”



He revealed that Ghanaians have gradually developed a taste for dancing, this he said has resulted in the high turnout of guest on Kizomba Nights where they usually teach individuals basic Kizomba moves.



Together with Nana Kwartema, Ebo Anderson, tells us how they have been able to cement their names as Ghana’s King and Queen of Kizomba. “I have always wanted to start this (Kizomba). I was previewed to information long ago that dancing was the best form of exercise, de-stress as well. I was blessed to have met her, she had certain qualities that really drew me closer to her…qualities in terms of her legs, how she dances. Her passion was super amazing.



“Dancing is a general exercise that really balances the body well… people are stressed all the time so this is exactly why we started what we are doing. In Ghana alone, we have trained over a million people and they do have beautiful testimonies to share,” said Ebo Anderson Jnr on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment show.





Watch this episode of Talkertainment below:



