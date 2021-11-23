Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with Sefa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this episode of Talkertainment, Sefa talks about her challenging music journey and her experience with spending lots of years being an underground musician.





She also touches on the daunting task as the only female act signed under D-BLack's 'Black Avenue Muzic' Label.





The 'E choke' hitmaker also gives us an insider on her working experience with Sarkodie among others.



Not forgetting how she has handled body-shaming criticisms so far.





Don’t miss the fun as well as more interesting revelations in the full interview which premieres on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.



The show premieres on;



YouTube: GhanaWebTV



Facebook: GhanaWeb21





Watch excerpts of the interview below



