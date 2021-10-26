Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with Darkovibes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this episode of Talkertainment, Darkovibes discloses some interesting moments during the video shoot of his latest hot banger, Je’ Mappelle which features Davido.



The multi-talented Ghanaian singer also recounts some mind boggling encounters in his quest to climb the success ladder.



Clarifying separation rumours with his group, the 'La meme gang', Darkovibes has disclosed that they are currently working on several projects.



He has also shared some interesting experiences learnt from his long social media break and many more.



Watch out for the full interview which premieres tomorrow Wednesday October 27, 2021 on;



YouTube: GhanaWebTV



Facebook: GhanaWeb



Watch excerpts of the video below<|b>





