Talkertainment: Exclusive Interview with Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Make a date with Elsie Lamar as she hosts Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, on the next edition of Talkertainment.



The award-winning singer highlights her stance on some topical issues the Ghanaian music industry is saddled with.



Celestine among other things bemoaned the high level of hypocrisy within the gospel fraternity and how unsupportive some of her colleagues have been.



Interestingly, Celestine Donkor in this particular episode also unravels other hidden talents you probably have never seen or heard about.



Catch the full interview which airs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on GhanaWebTV.





YouTube: GhanaWebTV



Facebook: GhanaWeb



Watch excerpts of the full interview below:



