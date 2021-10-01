Talkertainment: Adelaide The Seer opens up on career struggles, split with DopeNation

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

She defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.



This is the story of Adelaide, a young lady who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams.



In this episode of Talkertainment, Adelaide talks about the many struggles saddled with her career.



Adelaide also disclosed issues relating to the split with her former management among other interesting revelations.



Join host, Elsie Lamar as she finds out more about Adelaide The Seer, this Friday on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube.





