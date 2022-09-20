Talkertainment: Addi Self talks about fall out with Shatta Wale, growing own brand

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Dancehall singer and leader of the Self Nation, Addi Self has been able to build a solid brand following his exit from Shatta Wale's camp.



The former SM Militant in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, shared his musical journey with the Shatta Movement boss and how he 'survived' in the industry after parting ways with the popular Dancehall singer.



"I felt bad, I am a human being, I have feelings and so I felt really bad and disappointed about how it came out because if I have to leave, it could have been a simple Press Release and the fans and everybody will know that Addi Self is no longer with Shatta Movement but it was in a harsh way. It was crazy," he said.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV, Addi Self revisited the circumstances that led to his separation from the Shatta Movement, adding that he inherited some enemies but despite the challenges, he has managed to keep his head up in the industry.



The self-acclaimed youth president talked about the support from Ghanaian youth and the people in the Zongos where he grew up from.



"Some people call me the youth president because I am the one who tries to always speak up for the youth, especially the Zongos where I am coming from. I try to speak out and make sure that people hear it," he said.





