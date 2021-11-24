Talkertaiment: Sefa highlights success, down moments in her music career

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Avenue Muzic signee, Sefadzi Abena Amesu popularly known as ‘Sefa’ takes her turn on this episode of Talkertainment.



Sefa talks about her challenging music journey and her experience with spending lots of years as an underground musician.



She also touches on the daunting task of being the only female act signed under the Black Avenue Muzic Label.



Not forgetting how he has handled body-shaming criticisms, especially after she featured on the Delay Show where she was accused of undergoing plastic surgery.



Sefa also gives us an insider on her working experience with Sarkodie during the release of their new single titled ‘Fever’.



She shares her opinion on the arrest of Shatta Wale and Medikal, the conduct of the IGP so far among others.



Watch more interesting revelations in the video below



