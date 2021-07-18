Talented drummers Kofi Emma and Dave Jazzi nominated for Acafest 2021 Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Two Ghanaian amazing and talented drummers well known as Kofi Emma and Dave Jazzi have been nominated for Creative Instrumentalist of the year at ACAFEST 2021.



ACAFEST, Africa Creatives Awards Festival is an initiative to promote, appreciate and give recognition to potentials and talents in Africa.



Kofi Emma is the Official drummer for gospel sensation Ohemaa Mercy and the worship trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



He has also played with mainstream artistes such as Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, Tagoe Sisters, and host of others.



Dave Jazzi is a fast-rising sound engineer, producer and drum recording artiste.



Based currently in Accra, he has recorded with artistes such as Francis Amo, We2 Studios crew, Minister Paolo, Max Praise, Rama Antwi and many more.



Other nominations include Creative hairstylist, creative photographer, creative model, fashion designer, creative make-up artiste and more.



ACAFEST 2021 voting begins from now.