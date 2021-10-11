Taking care of your child is an obligation not a barter trade - Lawyer

LifeStyle of Monday, 11 October 2021

Lawyer Gifty Ivy Otsin has revealed that taking care of your child is an obligation not a barter trade.



According to the lawyer, it’s the duty of every parents to look after their child.



“I think it’s our obligation and duty of every parents to look after their child. Once u have brought him or her into the world, u have to take care of him. Even in our constitution, neglected children are given to the social welfare”, she said



Speaking to Ama Pomaa Kyekyeku on “TonTonSanSan” show on TVXYZ Mrs Otsin said, even the state and government takes care of children who are neglected how much more the parents.



"It’s the duty of the state and government to take care of neglected wards who have nowhere to go, it’s our duty and I am sure human right law also gives every country a duty to look after neglected children how much more u being a parent who has given birth to a child and you claim it’s an investment,” she said.



Nevertheless, when we train our children in a God-fearing way they will grow up to look after the parents out of their own will.



"When we train our children in God-fearing way, as they are rising up they will remember that their parents struggled to take care of them so they also have to help their parents from their own will,” she added.



