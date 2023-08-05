Take it easy with upcoming artistes - Sarkodie urges

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has admonished his fans and industry players to be patient with upcoming artistes in the music space.



Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, the award-winning hitmaker explained that while growing up in the industry, he and other artistes had time to work on their crafts and correct their mistakes because of the lack of exposure to social media.



"My era coming up, we had time to make our mistakes behind cameras and at least work on our approach to this business (how to speak during interviews, stagecraft, how to deal with this industry in general," He said



Sarkodie went on to say that the new artistes do not have the luxury of working on their craft before unleashing it to the public, hence the need for the fans to be patient with them.



"These young kings coming up, they literally starting right in front of our eyes ( social x traditional media ) they have to learn to correct mistakes at their peak …it’s a lot of pressure and sometimes affects their decisions. It’s not easy at all for them," He added.







