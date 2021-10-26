Take it easy on us or we'll flee to Nigeria - Afia Schwarzenegger pleads with IGP

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has pleaded with the new IGP, Mr. George Akuffo Dampare to ease his level of strictness and discipline on Ghanaians.



According to Afia, the country has now become extremely tough as everyone has suddenly become mindful of their dealings.



Touching on the fact that two popular musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal have been arrested within a short span of time, Afia Schwarznegger said most celebrities are now living in fear.



She said if the trend of 'arrest and remand' persists, celebrities will be forced to flee the country.



“Now town is really hot. The IGP is up so everyone is mindful. The unnecessary foolery has stopped. Uncle Dampare kindly tone it down for us a bit. We are pleading or else we will all flee to Lagos,” she said





Meanwhile, the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been extolled for his swift response and punishment towards lawbreakers and notorious criminals since he assumed office.





He has been captured on several occasions re-emphasizing that no one is above the law.



Watch the video below







