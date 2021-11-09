Tagoe Sisters disclose how they learnt how to sing

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian legendary duo gospel singers, Tagoe Sisters, have mentioned where and how they learnt how to sing.



According to them, their interest in music started very early because they began singing at the age of 5 but only to family and churches.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of NsemPii they said, “At the time, we knew no music teachers or directors and even if we did, we would not have been able to afford one so we used to listen to songs being played on radio and we learnt from them”.



They disclosed that, as they listened to the songs being played, they would select the parts they were comfortable with singing and rehearse with those parts over and over again until they were sure they had gotten it right.



“We did that gradually until we were able to master the parts and sing other songs in the same parts as we heard on the radio” they emphasized.



They shared that after a while, one woman invited them to her church to sing and after they sang she decided to sponsor them to train as professional musicians.



“Thanks to the woman we were able to gain more knowledge in addition to what we had already learned on the radio” they stated.