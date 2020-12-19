Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

TV3 were reluctant to assist me pursue my project - GMB winner

Sarah Naa Adoley Addo, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), 2008 edition, has made certain allegations about the popular beauty pageant "Ghana's Most Beautiful" organized by TV3.



According to the beauty queen, the organisers of the show do not help winners to pursue their project after they emerge winners.



Naa Adoley told Larry Bozzlz on the Larry Bozzlz Show that, TV3 was a bit reluctant in helping her pursue her project which is to help “Persons with Disability” after the contest even though the station won an award for the project.



She indicated that, she together with other contestants could not explore their talents after the beauty pageant.



She stated that, most companies in Ghana prefer to sponsor fun games & musical concerts rather than lifetime fulfilment projects.



Naa Adoley said, "When I got to the companies with my proposal, they told me I am not the one to come there for sponsorship for my project. It's TV3 that is supposed to do that.



"When I get back to TV3, they gave me a letterhead to add to my proposals and just when I got back to the people they still told me they want people from TV3 to this...This was one big challenge I had."



