TT refused to join the Ghana Actors’ Guild – Afia Papabi

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Presenter and entertainment analyst, Afia Papabi, has revealed that Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known from taxi driver fame as T.T, was called on to join the Ghana Actors’ Guild officially but he refused.



Afia, in an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, told host, Doctar Cann “I remember Abeiku Sagoe, who is one of the founders of that Ghana Actors’ Guild told me that they called on T.T to come and join the organization so that they appoint him as the General Secretary but he did not heed their call”.



She said this in defense of the Ghana Actors’ Guild since people have been questioning what they have done or are doing for T.T since he came out to talk about his plight.



According to her, T.T, although tan actor, is not an official member of the Ghana Actors’ Guild, and she stated that she knows this for a fact because as at the time she was the special assistant to Nii Odei Mensah, the third President of the Guild, she never saw him at any of their meetings.



Afia added, “I got the opportunity to ask Abeiku Sagoe and he told me that when they formed the Actors’ Guild, they called on T.T to come join but T.T clearly told them that he would not join”.



She opined that there are a lot of actors from the era of T.T and the Taxi driver series who were also doing other menial works on the side just like T.T was a teacher, however, their life today depends on how well they saved or invested that money. Therefore, as T.T is receiving a lot of support right now, it would be best if he stops crying for more help indirectly and invest the money he has accumulated so far into a profitable business.