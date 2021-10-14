T.T squandered money Prophet Badu Kobi gave him to build his own house – Mr Beautiful claims

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Just when the plights and harsh living conditions of some veteran actors and actresses are taking centre stage of entertainment discussions in the country with the very recent one being the spotlight placed on the bizarre state of Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as T.T of Taxi Driver TV series back in the ’90s.



His situation triggered emotions from Ghanaians and subsequently gained the attention of the Vice-President, Dr. Bawumia who then extended a benevolent gesture some few weeks ago to T.T and got him out of the wounds with his rent and upkeep money been sorted out for at least 5 years.



However, Mr. Beautiful in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show revealed that he is not saddened by T.T's situation because three years ago, he was at the Glorious Wave Church, and luckily for him, Prophet Badu-Kobi personally gave him a substantial amount of money with additional funds raised in the church when he (T.T) told the man of God he had a place at Dodowa he wants to develop and stay.



According to Mr. Beautiful, the money given to T.T at the church during the time could have completed a two bed-room apartment, only for him to come on TV pleading for help again after the kind gesture.



Mr. Beautiful went ahead, to sarcastically disclose that you will be amazed by the quantity of meat on T.T’s food when you meet him eating, therefore, he could not sympathize with him especially when he has been offered help several times than other veteran actors and actresses.



