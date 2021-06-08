T.B Joshua's Death: Ayitey Powers weeps bitterly

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

• Ayitey Powers wept bitterly over T.B Joshua's death



• The Prophet delivered Ayitey Powers from evil spirits



• Prophet T.B Joshua died at the age of 57-years



Popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers wept bitterly after hearing news of the death of Nigerian Prophet, T.B Joshua, on Saturday evening.



Ayitey Powers had encounters with the Prophet in the past where he described him as the ‘2nd Jesus’ after delivering him from evil spirits and rewarding him with a house in Ghana.



Reacting to the death T.B Joshua, Ayitey Powers could not believe the man of God has died.



“Someone [should] tell me it is not true; I can’t sleep!” Ayitey Powers said while weeping in a video shared on social media.



According to him, prior to his death, the man of God had invited him to come to church which he has since failed to fulfil.



“Prophet TB Joshua said I should come to Lagos and I now hear he is dead? What am I hearing; can someone tell me it’s not true?” he quizzed.



Prophet T.B Joshua died at the age of 57-years.



